Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Falls out of rotation
Gortat (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Monday's 120-109 win over the Timberwolves.
After Gortat was removed from his starting role ahead of the Clippers' prior game Friday in Orlando, there was some thought that an injury might have influenced coach Doc Rivers' choice to move him to the bench. Instead, it appears performance reasons were behind the move, as Gortat's absence has been labeled as a coach's decision in the box score for both of the past two contests. Given that Gortat had averaged just 3.6 points and shot 40 percent from the floor through the Clippers' first eight games, it's not too surprising that he's dropped to third in the pecking order at center. Boban Marjanovic has moved into the starting lineup the past two games and has averaged a double-double (10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds) in 20.5 minutes, and with the Clippers winning both times in convincing fashion, it seems unlikely that Rivers will switch things up with his centers. Marjanovic's minutes may be more limited in games the Clippers oppose big men capable of stretching the floor, but the rangier, more athletic Montrezl Harrell will absorb additional playing time in those contests rather than Gortat.
