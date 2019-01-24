Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Gets start Wednesday
Gortat will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gortat will return to the starting lineup after filling a reserve role for the past two games. Regardless of his role, Gortat's struggled to produce this year, recording 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 16.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Heads to bench•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable production in start•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dropped from rotation•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...