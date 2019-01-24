Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Gets start Wednesday

Gortat will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gortat will return to the starting lineup after filling a reserve role for the past two games. Regardless of his role, Gortat's struggled to produce this year, recording 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 16.2 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories