Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Good to go Thursday
Gortat (back) will play Thursday against the Kings, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gortat's status was a bit murky after he recently suffered a back injury while in the weight room, but he's been given the green light in Sacramento. He'll presumably draw the start at center as usual.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Questionable vs. Kings•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable in return to first unit•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Remains in starting lineup Monday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Falls out of rotation•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.