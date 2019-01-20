Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Heads to bench
Gortat will come off the bench Sunday against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gortat has started each of his team's last nine contests but will transition to a bench role in San Antonio. Montrezl Harrell is slated to start at center in Gortat's place.
More News
