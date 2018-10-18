Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Modest production in Clippers debut
Gortat posted six points (3-5 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
The Polish Hammer was quiet in his Clippers regular-season debut, and he notably ended up ceding plenty of minutes to Boban Marjanovic off the bench. Gortat is still expected to typically play a normal allotment of starter's minutes, but Marjanovic was undeniably the more effective of the two big men Wednesday. Gortat will look to bounce back against the Thunder on Friday.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Resting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Produces offensively in limited floor time•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...