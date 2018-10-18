Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Modest production in Clippers debut

Gortat posted six points (3-5 FG), six rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Polish Hammer was quiet in his Clippers regular-season debut, and he notably ended up ceding plenty of minutes to Boban Marjanovic off the bench. Gortat is still expected to typically play a normal allotment of starter's minutes, but Marjanovic was undeniably the more effective of the two big men Wednesday. Gortat will look to bounce back against the Thunder on Friday.