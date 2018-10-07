Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Near double-double in win
Gortat produced 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Gortat's near double-double represented his third strong effort in as many exhibitions to open his Clippers career. The 12-year veteran has big shoes to fill as the replacement for the departed DeAndre Jordan, but he boasts a solid resume himself and has demonstrated his prowess on the boards by averaging just under eight rebounds per preseason contest thus far.
