Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Not in starting five

Gortat (undisclosed) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gortat was held out of Friday's action due to an apparent injury, and his status for Monday's tilt is up in the air after Boban Marjonaovic was named the starter at center. Marjanovic has played well this season when given opportunities, so it's unclear whether Gortat has simply lost his spot in the rotation or if he's nursing an injury.