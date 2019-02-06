Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Offers little in starting role
Gortat put up zero points (0-1 FG), eight rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 117-115 win over the Hornets.
Gortat failed to see the court while serving as the third-string center in the Clippers' last game Sunday against the Raptors, but he reclaimed his spot on the top unit two days later. The starting assignment didn't mean much, however, as Gortat still played far less minutes than the top center on the roster, Montrezl Harrell (28 minutes). After the game, the Clippers tinkered with their center options by trading Boban Marjanovic to the 76ers in a six-player deal that returned Mike Muscala, among others. A floor-stretching big man, Muscala could get a look in the rotation over the next few months and bump Gortat back down to third on the depth chart.
