Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive despite back issues
Gortat (back) mustered nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Gortat appeared unencumbered by the back issues he'd been dealing with prior to tip-off, as he turned in a highly efficient effort. The 34-year-old's minutes continue to be planted firmly in the teens on most nights, but they've been enough to allow him to produce solid scoring and rebounding numbers relative to playing time. The veteran figures to continue being used judiciously by coach Doc Rivers, with an eye on keeping refreshed and healthy for what the team hopes will be a postseason run.
