Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive scorer in limited run

Gortat generated 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 123-118 loss to the Hawks.

Gortat reached double digits in the scoring column for just the third time in January, with his suppressed minutes at the root of his limited production. Though he continues to serve as the Clippers' starting center, he routinely cedes most of the playing time at the position to backup Montrezl Harrell. The minutes distribution between the two big men isn't likely to change at any point in the near future.