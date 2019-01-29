Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Productive scorer in limited run
Gortat generated 10 points (5-6 FG), five rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 123-118 loss to the Hawks.
Gortat reached double digits in the scoring column for just the third time in January, with his suppressed minutes at the root of his limited production. Though he continues to serve as the Clippers' starting center, he routinely cedes most of the playing time at the position to backup Montrezl Harrell. The minutes distribution between the two big men isn't likely to change at any point in the near future.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Nears double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Heads to bench•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable production in start•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...