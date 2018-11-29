Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Questionable vs. Kings

Gortat (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

It appears that Gortat is being viewed a little closer to doubtful for Thursday's game given that he was such a late scratch Wednesday after not being able to move well in pregame warmups. Additionally, the Clippers recalled Johnathan Motley from the G League, suggesting they would be in need of some additional frontcourt depth Thursday night. Look for Gortat's status to be confirmed as tip-off draws closer.