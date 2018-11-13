Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Remains in starting lineup Monday
Gortat will draw the start Monday against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
It previously looked as though Gortat had completely lost his role within the rotation, but he'll get the nod at center for the second straight game, bumping Boban Marjanovic back to a bench role. The two big men figure to battle for the starting spot moving forward.
