Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Resting Wednesday

Gortat will get the night off for the Clippers' final preseason game versus the Nuggets on Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Gortat and Tobias Harris will both rest and set their sights on next week's season opener. He will be replaced at center by Boban Marjanovic. The 12-year veteran will be replacing DeAndre Jordan in the paint for the Clippers this season.