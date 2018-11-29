Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Ruled out Wednesday

Gortat has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Suns with back spasms, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gortat was warming up when he was ruled out with back spasms. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings. More information on his status should come out following the game, and Gortat's absence could lead to Boban Marjanovic and Montrezl Harrell to see more action.