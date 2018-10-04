Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win
Gortat finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 win over the Timberwolves.
Gortat played sparingly as the starter, but this was to be expected during the preseason. He will battle backup big man Montrezl Harrell, and to a lesser extent, Boban Marjanovic, for minutes.
