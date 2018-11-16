Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable in return to first unit
Gortat posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday. He's averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.3 minutes over his first three games back on the first unit.
The veteran had fallen out of the rotation altogether earlier in the month for a three-game spell as well, but he's looked refreshed since returning. Coach Doc Rivers could well opt to continue to give both Gortat and fellow big man Boban Marjanovic periodic multi-game layoffs in order to keep them fresh, a strategy that appears to be working well overall for both players thus far. Naturally, that approach would wreak some havoc from a fantasy perspective, so it's a situation for both Gortat and Marjanovic owners to monitor night to night.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Remains in starting lineup Monday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Falls out of rotation•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Not in starting five•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Sits out Friday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Status uncertain for Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...