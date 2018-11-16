Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable in return to first unit

Gortat posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday. He's averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.3 minutes over his first three games back on the first unit.

The veteran had fallen out of the rotation altogether earlier in the month for a three-game spell as well, but he's looked refreshed since returning. Coach Doc Rivers could well opt to continue to give both Gortat and fellow big man Boban Marjanovic periodic multi-game layoffs in order to keep them fresh, a strategy that appears to be working well overall for both players thus far. Naturally, that approach would wreak some havoc from a fantasy perspective, so it's a situation for both Gortat and Marjanovic owners to monitor night to night.