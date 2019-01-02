Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable production in start

Gortat produced six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

The veteran got the starting nod as part of coach Doc Rivers' attempt to counter Joel Embiid's size down low, and Gortat was able to post solid numbers relative to playing time. However, he unsurprisingly had a difficult time containing Embiid with any degree of consistency. Gortat's opportunities had been scarce in the three contests prior to Tuesday's, as he'd logged just 12 combined minutes in the previous two games and did not see the floor altogether three games ago versus the Kings. Gortat is likely to be judiciously deployed in similar fashion throughout the balance of the season in an effort to limit wear and tear on his 34-year-old body.