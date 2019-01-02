Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Serviceable production in start
Gortat produced six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
The veteran got the starting nod as part of coach Doc Rivers' attempt to counter Joel Embiid's size down low, and Gortat was able to post solid numbers relative to playing time. However, he unsurprisingly had a difficult time containing Embiid with any degree of consistency. Gortat's opportunities had been scarce in the three contests prior to Tuesday's, as he'd logged just 12 combined minutes in the previous two games and did not see the floor altogether three games ago versus the Kings. Gortat is likely to be judiciously deployed in similar fashion throughout the balance of the season in an effort to limit wear and tear on his 34-year-old body.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...