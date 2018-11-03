Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Sits out Friday

Gortat (undisclosed) did not see the floor in Friday's win over Orlando.

Gortat was said to be dealing with an undisclosed injury, but he was replaced in the starting lineup by Boban Marjanovic in a move that could endure going forward. The veteran saw just nine minutes in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia, and his role is very much up in the air. For what it's worth, Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote earlier in the week that the "moment in which [Gortat] is not only out of the starting lineup but also out of the rotation entirely is approaching."