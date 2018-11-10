Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Saturday vs. Bucks
Gortat will start at center Saturday against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Gortat had fallen out of the rotation over the past three games, but will draw the start Saturday. It's not exactly clear why either decision was made. Regardless, Gortat's days of fantasy relevance in standard leagues are fading fast.
