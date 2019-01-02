Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday

Gortat will get the start at center for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gortat has has played a reserve role in favor of Boban Marjanovic the previous three games, but he will return to the first-unit Tuesday. He is averaging 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per game as a starter, and should presumably see a similar workload Tuesday.