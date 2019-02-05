Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday
Gortat will start Tuesday against the Hornets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Gortat was given a DNP-CD on Sunday against the Raptors, but he'll be promoted to the starting lineup Tuesday, pushing Montrezl Harrell back to the bench. In 20 starts on the road this season, Gortat is averaging 5.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.8 minutes.
