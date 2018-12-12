Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Starting Tuesday
Gortat will start at center Tuesday against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Gortat has caught two DNP-Coach's Decisions in a row, but will start Tuesday, sending Boban Marjanovic to the bench. Gortat is averaging 5.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.4 minutes this season.
