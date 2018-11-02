Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Status uncertain for Friday
Gortat is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This would be the first report of Gortat dealing with any sort of injury, and if it is noteworthy, there will likely be something released by Clippers' officials as tip-off approaches. Should Gortat be ruled out for Saturday's contest, Montrezl Harrell would be the most likely fill-in at starting center.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Fails to score Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Double-digit rebounds in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Modest production in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Resting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Near double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times