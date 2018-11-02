Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Status uncertain for Saturday

Gortat is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

This would be the first report of Gortat dealing with any sort of injury, and if it is noteworthy, there will likely be something released by Clippers' officials as tip-off approaches. Should Gortat be ruled out for Saturday's contest, Montrezl Harrell would be the most likely fill-in at starting center.