Clippers' Marcin Gortat: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win

Gortat totaled eight points (4-8 FG), 10 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Magic.

Gortat has put together two straight solid outings, following up Friday's season highs in points (18) and rebounds (13) with a season high six dimes in this one. He has earned 24.0 minutes per game through the first three games of January, this after seeing just 15.3 minutes per game during December. Gortat still has to split time with Montrezl Harrell, but the veteran remains capable of contributing here and there, albeit on an inconsistent basis.