Morris generated 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

Morris is usually a solid multi-category contributor with a focus on rebounds, but instead, he made waves with a hot hand from beyond the arc in the win. He drilled five threes and one more field goal to break 50 percent from the floor.