Morris (knee) went through practice Monday, but he remains questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

A sore knee has kept Morris on the shelf to begin the year, but his return to practice is a major step in the right direction. Coach Ty Lue said the team will wait to see how Morris respond before making a call on his status for Tuesday's game. Eventually, Morris figures to take over the starting power forward spot from Nic Batum.