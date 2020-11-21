Morris is expected to re-sign with the Clippers on a four-year, $64 million contract, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Morris averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 triples across 28.9 minutes in 19 games with the Clippers last season after being traded from the Knicks. With Montrezl Harrell leaving for the Lakers, Morris' return to the Clippers is even more important. He projects to again start at power forward in the upcoming season and figures to continue seeing a healthy workload.