Morris racked up 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Suns.

Morris led Los Angeles in scoring, on a night where his fellow starters combined to shoot 9-of-29 from the field. Morris has shot over 55.0 percent in all three games this far and will flash at times -- especially while Kawhi Leonard continues ramping up.