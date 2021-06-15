Morris finished with 24 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-104 victory over the Jazz.

Morris was almost perfect from the perimeter, en route to a series-high 24 points. It is no surprise that when Morris is hitting his shots, the Clippers typically present more of a challenge for their opposition. Having now secured back-to-back victories, the Clippers will take all the momentum with the series shifting back to Utah. Morris will be looking to maintain this kind of form if they are to steal away homecourt advantage.