Morris recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes Tuesday in a 124-120 loss at Brooklyn.

Tuesday's game indicated his consistency and improvement during this ongoing road trip for the Clippers. He commenced it by shooting 33.3 percent at Atlanta on Jan. 26 before steadily improving his percentage each game. Morris is now averaging 13.2 points across five games in this road trip, which will culminate at Cleveland on Wednesday.