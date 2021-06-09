Morris tallied just nine points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 loss to the Jazz.

Morris went missing on the offensive end after playing a starring role in the Clippers' victory over the Mavericks only 48 hours earlier. Consistency has been an ongoing issue for Morris and unfortunately, it reared its ugly head at a time when the team would have preferred the opposite. Game 2 will be on Thursday in Utah and if the Clippers are to steal a road game, Morris is going to have to be switched on from the get-go.