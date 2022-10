Morris closed Sunday's 112-91 loss to the Pelicans with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Morris didn't have his best shooting performance, but to be fair, the entire Clippers offense struggled in this 21-point loss. The veteran forward at least ended just two boards shy of a double-double, and he's expected to remain as Los Angeles' starting power forward, especially with Robert Covington (illness) sidelined.