Morris closed with 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-95 victory over the Suns.

Morris dominated on the defensive glass en route to a season-high 11 total boards. His team-best 24 points were also a season high, helping the veteran notch his first double-double of the campaign. Morris has been coming on strong of late, registering four performances of 20-plus points -- each of which has included multiple three-pointers -- in his past six contests.