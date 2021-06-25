Morris will come off the bench in Game 3 against Phoenix on Thursday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Morris was replaced in the starting lineup by Terance Mann, and he has recently battled a sore knee. The veteran forward will still be available off the bench in Game 3, but he's only played a combined total of 11 minutes in the second halves of the first two games of the series.
