Morris (knee) is considered day-to-day but has no timetable for his return, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Morris missed the team's first two preseason games, and it looks like he could potentially be held out at least until the regular season opens for the Clippers on Dec. 22. It's likely just minor knee soreness for the 31-year-old veteran.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Will not play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Back with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Productive in Game 1 blowout•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Ejected in Sunday's victory•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: On point with two-way game•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Not in starting five•