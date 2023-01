Morris (ribs) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bulls, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Morris has missed three consecutive games due to a rib contusion and was listed as questionable ahead of each of those contests, so his designation doesn't bring much optimism with it. Robert Covington (personal) and Reggie Jackson (Achilles) are also questionable, but the Clippers are expected to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available against Chicago.