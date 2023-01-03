Morris supplied 14 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Heat.

Morris finished second on Los Angeles in scoring and tied for the team lead in rebounding. All of his field-goal makes came from deep, as he went 3-for-5 from three-point range. Morris certainly isn't flashy, but he's been a consistent source of production for the Clippers, scoring double-digit points in 14 straight contests and averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 boards and 2.4 three-pointers over that stretch.