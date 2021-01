Morris scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and pulled down three rebounds across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Morris missed the start of the season due to a knee injury but has been coming off the bench for the Clippers in each of his first four appearances. He is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 20.3 minutes per game to date, and that kind of production won't entice many fantasy managers to add him in most formats.