Morris added 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

Morris has struggled shooting the ball this season, especially in his last two games where he has failed to hit 40 percent of his shots. Despite the struggles shooting, Morris has scored in double-digits in consecutive games while hitting all eight free throws.