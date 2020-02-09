Clippers' Marcus Morris: Debuting Sunday
Morris doesn't appear on the Clippers' injury report and should be available to make his team debut Sunday versus the Cavaliers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
While it remains unclear if Morris will enter the starting five in his first game with the Clippers, he could be in store for a high-minute role right away as Los Angeles looks to compensate for the absences of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Patrick Beverley (groin). Leonard at the very least should be ready to play in the Clippers' next game Tuesday in Philadelphia, so Morris should be in store for a considerable downturn from the career-high 23.7 usage rate he held with the Knicks this season. Morris probably won't be much more than a secondary option whenever he's on the floor with Los Angeles, as Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams all look to be higher-priority offensive weapons for the Clippers.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.