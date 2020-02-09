Morris doesn't appear on the Clippers' injury report and should be available to make his team debut Sunday versus the Cavaliers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While it remains unclear if Morris will enter the starting five in his first game with the Clippers, he could be in store for a high-minute role right away as Los Angeles looks to compensate for the absences of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Patrick Beverley (groin). Leonard at the very least should be ready to play in the Clippers' next game Tuesday in Philadelphia, so Morris should be in store for a considerable downturn from the career-high 23.7 usage rate he held with the Knicks this season. Morris probably won't be much more than a secondary option whenever he's on the floor with Los Angeles, as Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams all look to be higher-priority offensive weapons for the Clippers.