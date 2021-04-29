Morris totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Suns.

Morris continues to shoulder a sizeable load on the offensive end for the short-handed Clippers. He typically struggles to fill the boxscore but his scoring output can certainly be a valuable commodity at this time of the year. Until Kawhi Leonard (foot) returns to the floor, Morris is at least worth considering in 12-team leagues.