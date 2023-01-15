Morris has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee contusion, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The veteran forward is a late addition to the injury report, and how he feels tomorrow will be vital to determining whether he'll be able to feature against Houston or not. Morris is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.2 minutes per game in January.