Morris collected 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 128-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

After tying a season high in points Friday, Morris followed it up with his second 20-point effort in as many games. Morris also took a season-high 14 shots and was asked to be a bigger part of the offense with Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) both unavailable. Over his last 10 games, Morris is shooting 49.1 percent from three-point range.