Morris went for 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes of Friday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

Morris had a chance to send the game to overtime but came up short. From a fantasy standpoint, Morris has been fantastic over his last three games, shooting 67.5 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from deep while averaging 23.3 points per game. His production has increased with Kawhi Leonard (foot) having missed his fourth consecutive contest. Prior to this current stretch, Morris had just one double-digit outing in five contests to begin April.