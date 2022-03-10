Morris accumulated 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over Washington.

Morris finished as the Clippers' second-leading scorer behind Reggie Jackson (31 points), as both players shot well from three-point range and from the field overall. Morris rounded out one of his strongest stat lines of the campaign with eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. The veteran forward has emerged as one of Los Angeles' central players during the long-term absences of Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee), and he has held onto moderate fantasy value with per-game averages of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over 15 games since the start of February.