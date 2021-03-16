Morris produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 109-99 win over the Mavericks.

Morris earned the starting nod over Nicolas Batum and bounced back after failing to score in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans. Typically, Morris would have seen a more enhanced role as a placeholder for Kawhi Leonard in a back-to-back, but with Leonard on the floor, the Clippers elected to use Morris over Batum as a better size matchup against Dallas. Both Batum and Morris will continue to see significant playing time regardless of who garners the start.