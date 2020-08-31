Morris managed just nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 11 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over Dallas.

Morris was ejected after only 11 minutes after taking a careless swipe at Luka Doncic on a drive to the basket. After a couple of questionable moments in previous games, Morris could come under scrutiny for his actions despite claiming to be innocent. It was certainly an aggressive action by Morris and he will need to calm down if he is to be productive moving forward.