Morris was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Morris got into a physical altercation with Draymond Green and was kicked out of the contest. He finishes with two points and two assists across 15 minutes of action. Eric Gordon and Nicolas Batum will likely pick up most of Morris' vacated minutes. Morris will likely be back on the hardwood for Saturday's meeting with the Magic.