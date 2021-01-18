Morris recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 129-96 win over the Pacers.

The blowout and the absence of Lou Williams (hip) paved the way for Morris and Luke Kennard (20 points) to take on some extra usage on the second unit, and both came through with strong offensive nights. The Clippers appear committed to keeping Nicolas Batum as their starting power forward, but playing fewer minutes alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shouldn't hurt Morris too much from a scoring standpoint. Through six games off the bench, Morris is averaging 11.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.